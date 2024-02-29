College Superstar Caitlin Clark Declares For 2024 WNBA Draft

Caitlin Clark -- one of the greatest female college hoopers of all time -- just announced she will be heading to the WNBA Draft following her senior season with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The superstar point guard broke the news on her Instagram ... saying she'll forego the one year of eligibility she had remaining -- due to Covid -- in order to turn pro.

"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa," the 22-year-old said.

"It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported during my time at Iowa' my teammates, who the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeyes fans who filled Carver every night and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids."

Clark -- who currently leads women's college basketball in points, assists and 3-pointers -- also thanked her family and friends for sticking by her side through her career.

"Because of all of you, my dreams came true," Clark said.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Clark became the top female scorer in college basketball history following her 33-point game against Minnesota.

Now, she's 17 points away from tying the legendary Pete Maravich's record for most overall points (3,667), which she can do when No. 6 Iowa faces No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday -- which is senior day.

Clark has a load of other impressive accolades ... including AP Player of the Year, John R. Wood Award and Naismith College Player of the Year in 2023.