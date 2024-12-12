Las Vegas Raiders' Charles Snowden Arrested For DUI

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden has been charged with DUI ... after he was arrested in Sin City earlier this week.

Court records, obtained by TMZ Sports, show Snowden was hit with a misdemeanor count on Dec. 10.

8 News Now reports it all stems from a traffic stop police conducted on the 26-year-old after they got a call about "a suspicious vehicle." The outlet states Snowden was arrested and booked into a local jail early Tuesday morning, before he was released a short time later.

Further details surrounding the arrest were not made immediately available.

Snowden entered the league back in 2021 after going undrafted. He signed with the Chicago Bears and played in two games that season ... before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad in 2022.

He has seen more playing time with the silver and black this season ... taking the field in 13 games. He's totaled 30 tackles in those games, with three for a loss and 1.5 sacks.