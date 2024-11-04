Saints Fire Head Coach Dennis Allen After 7-Game Losing Streak

The New Orleans Saints have had enough of Dennis Allen -- the team just fired its head coach after their seventh straight loss on Sunday.

The move was announced minutes ago, in wake of the Saints' embarrassing defeat to the Carolina Panthers ... one of the worst teams in the league.

Allen -- who signed on to replace Sean Payton in 2022 -- failed to lead NOLA to the playoffs during his tenure ... accumulating a 18-25 record.

The firing comes on the heels of former Saints star receiver Michael Thomas' comments accusing Derek Carr of being a bad QB ... and getting coaches fired to cover up his "flaws."

Carr addressed the situation at the post-game press conference ... saying that he has love for Thomas, but he won't lose sleep over his comments.

"I've had so many teammates over the years and he's like the one dude that didn't get along with me," Carr said.

"But he's never called me during any of this. My phone number has never changed. I've, in fact, called him on different occasions just to try. And sometimes you can try as hard as you want and it just doesn't work out. And that's okay, so I don't know why he feels any type of way. I didn't see it. I won't see it."

Allen was also let go from his gig with the then-Oakland Raiders after an 8-28 record.