Denver Broncos Reportedly Hire Sean Payton As Next Head Coach

The Broncos have found a new voice in Denver -- the team reportedly just finalized a deal to make Super Bowl champion Sean Payton their next head coach.

Denver is expected to send multiple first and second-round draft picks to the Saints in exchange for Payton, who last coached in the NFL with New Orleans in 2021.

According to Ian Rapoport, the deal was agreed upon ... paving the way for Payton to join the Broncos.

The Broncos recently fired head coach, Nathaniel Hackett ... after the team suffered a humiliating defeat, 51-14, to the Rams on Christmas.

Hackett went 4-11 in his first season at the helm with the Broncos ... and many believe he played a role in Russell Wilson's less than stellar season.

Wilson struggled offensively under Hackett -- the former Seahawk threw for just 16 touchdowns, and completed only 60.5 percent of his passes.