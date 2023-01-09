Arizona Cardinals Fire Kliff Kingsbury After Four Seasons

Kliff Kingsbury is out in Arizona ... the Cardinals announced Monday they've fired their head coach after a brutal 4-13 season.

The 43-year-old had just signed an extension earlier this year ... but, after a disappointing campaign and an overall record of 28-37-1 in 66 games -- the Cards decided to move on.

The former Texas Tech head coach (2013-2018) had been hired by AZ in 2019 ... and saw his best season in 2021, when he led the Cardinals to an 11-6 record and his lone playoff appearance.

But, the team was blown out by the Rams -- and came back in 2022 and fell flat, finishing in fourth place in the NFC West standings.

Further complicating issues for Kingsbury ... he appeared to butt heads with franchise quarterback Kyler Murray multiple times this year, before the signal-caller suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

No word yet on where the Cardinals will turn to replace Kliff -- but, reportedly, they have interest in ex-Saints head coach Sean Payton.