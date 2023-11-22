Drew Brees Reveals He Can No Longer Throw With Right Arm

'My Right Arm Does Not Work'

One of the greatest right arms in the history of sports no longer works.

Drew Brees made the shocking revelation this week ... admitting he can't throw overhand anymore.

"Look," the future Hall of Famer said on Tuesday on ESPN Radio. "I'll let you in on a little fact. I don't throw with my right arm anymore. My right arm does not work. So, when I throw in the backyard right now, I throw left-handed."

Hold up…Drew Brees is a lefty now? (No, not clickbait)



Great story from @drewbrees about how his famous shoulder injury in 2005 still impacts him today. pic.twitter.com/7xKXi99aZ9 — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) November 21, 2023 @ESPNRadio

Brees said on the show it all stems from the devastating shoulder injury he suffered while playing for the San Diego Chargers during the 2005 season.

You'll recall, following a fumble, Brees fell awkwardly on his throwing arm ... dislocating his shoulder and tearing up several important pieces of his body in the process.

With the #Saints playing the #Chargers tonight, remember that the course of #NFL history changed when Drew Brees got injured. Since his shoulder injury, Brees has taken New Orleans to heights that the Chargers haven’t been in decades. pic.twitter.com/jaSzSjDq3M — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) August 25, 2018 @RosvoglouReport

Docs were able to fix him ... and he went to have one of the best NFL careers ever with the New Orleans Saints -- but he said he's reeling from it all now.

The former quarterback said he's suffering from a "degenerative shoulder" ... as well as "all kinds of arthritic changes."

Brees then revealed if he could somehow get it to work -- he "would absolutely still be playing."

The 44-year-old added that, thankfully, he is able to be somewhat athletic with his right arm still ... saying at least pickleball isn't out of the equation at this point.

"I can play pickleball because it's below the waist," he said.