Drew Brees Surprises Purdue Walk-On With NIL Deal, 'I'm Literally Shaking!'

Here's the best video you'll see all day ... Drew Brees surprised a walk-on Purdue softball player with a special NIL deal -- and her reaction was priceless!!!

Emilee Cox was on the line with Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux CEO Brandon Landry ... when Brees -- who co-owns the Walk-On's restaurant franchise -- jumped in to break some great news to the softball player.

The NFL legend and former Boilermakers star helped explain to Emilee she'd be the recipient of this week's "Walk-On of the Week" honor -- and she lost her mind!!!

"Oh, my gosh!" said Cox, a Purdue infielder. "I'm shaking. I'm literally shaking! Oh, my gosh. Can you see how red I just got?!?"

Brees congratulated her on the award -- which is a big deal for a walk-on, 'cause it'll come with cash and other perks that'll help Cox pay her tuition and other school bills.

"Emilee, I've heard so much about you," Drew said on the call. "Congratulations!"

Cox continued to freak out, and it was all amazing to watch.

Landry then explained to Brees that Cox was such a huge Purdue fan, she turned down other schools' offers to take a walk-on spot with the Boilmakers -- something Brees loved.

"Great work, Emilee," Drew told the rising junior. "So happy for you and keep representing everything that's great about Purdue."

Emilee finished the call by thanking Brees again ... adding, "I did not expect this tonight!"