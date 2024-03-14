Jon Gruden Joins European Football Team As Advisor, First Job Since Raiders Exit

Jon Gruden is back to work ... but it ain't in the NFL -- or America, for that matter -- it's with a European football team as an advisor.

The Milano Seamen of the European League of Football announced the hire on Wednesday ... saying the former Super Bowl-winning coach has joined the staff to "help us to improve our organization in every aspect."

The team also shared a pic of 60-year-old Gruden decked out in Seamen gear ... and revealed he's already started to work with current staffers.

It's Gruden's first full-time gig since his controversial departure from the Las Vegas Raiders in October 2021 ... after it was revealed he used homophobic, racist and misogynistic language in past emails.

Gruden sued the NFL a month later ... accusing the league and commissioner Roger Goodell of orchestrating a campaign to torpedo his career.

A United States House Oversight and Reform Committee report later alleged it was the Washington Commanders that released the messages to the media.

Jon Gruden at the Little Rock Touchdown club commenting on the emails that ended his NFL coaching career. pic.twitter.com/1ClcWtdTRn — Steve Sullivan (@sully7777) August 30, 2022 @sully7777

Gruden has long maintained his desire to remain in coaching ... and he will now at least be back in the sport with the Italian team.

Gruden spent a bit of time with the New Orleans Saints in 2023, but ultimately did not join the staff with a full-time position.

FYI -- the ELF is relatively new. It was founded in 2020 and currently houses 17 teams across the continent.