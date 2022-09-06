Women's Org. Urging NFL To Permanently Ban Jon Gruden From Coaching

Jon Gruden should NEVER get another gig in the NFL again despite his recent plea for a second chance ... reps for one of the biggest women's organizations in the country tell TMZ Sports.

The National Organization For Women (NOW) said in a statement Tuesday that Gruden's emails -- ones in which he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language -- were so bad, they're urging Roger Goodell to not allow him to walk another sideline as a head coach again.

"Jon Gruden should not be reinstated by the NFL," NOW officials tell us. "If hired back, this once again proves the NFL values misogyny, homophobia and racism."

Gruden -- who was ousted as Raiders head coach in 2021 after offensive emails from 2011 to 2018 were made public -- has apologized several times for the content of his messages.

Jon Gruden at the Little Rock Touchdown club commenting on the emails that ended his NFL coaching career. pic.twitter.com/1ClcWtdTRn — Steve Sullivan (@sully7777) August 30, 2022 @sully7777

In fact, in a meeting with reporters last week, he called them all "shameful."

He then, though, pleaded with NFL teams to give him one more look.

"I've made mistakes," the 59-year-old said, "but I don't think anybody in here hasn't, and I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, I get another shot."

One of his former players, Andre Rison, told us following Gruden's latest comments that the ex-Las Vegas coach should get another chance ... explaining he believes, "No one is God."

