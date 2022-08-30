Jon Gruden Wants Another NFL Coaching Job Despite 'Shameful' Emails

I Want To Coach In The NFL Again!!

Jon Gruden says he still wants another NFL coaching gig -- despite being forced out of his Las Vegas Raiders job amid allegations he fired off emails containing racist language.

Gruden -- who spent two seasons at the helm with the Raiders -- said during an interview at the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Tuesday that he takes accountability for the email scandal that sullied his reputation and cost him his job.

"I'm ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I'll make no excuses for it," Gruden said. "It's shameful, but I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church, I've been married for 31 years, [I] got three great boys."

"I still love football. I've made mistakes, but I don't think anybody in here hasn't, and I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, I get another shot."

Jon Gruden at the Little Rock Touchdown club commenting on the emails that ended his NFL coaching career.

In October, The Wall Street Journal reported Gruden sent an email to then-Washington Football Team exec Bruce Allen, commenting on NFLPA director DeMaurice Smith.

"Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michelin tires," Gruden wrote, according to the report.

Gruden became embroiled in even more controversy -- The New York Times reported he referred to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in emails as a "f*****" and "clueless anti-football p****."

Jon apologized for sending the email about Smith's lips -- calling the comment "horrible" and insisting he "doesn't have an ounce of racism in me."

Shortly after, Gruden resigned as coach, saying ... "I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation."

"I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

The former Tampa Bay Bucs coach -- who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2003 -- expressed remorse and is passionate about someday coaching in the NFL again.