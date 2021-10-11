Jon Gruden Apologizes Again For 2011 Email, Insists He's 'Not A Racist'

Play video content Las Vegas Raiders

Jon Gruden apologized for his racially insensitive 2011 email once again on Sunday ... insisting he's not a racist and telling reporters, "I can't tell you how sick I am."

The Las Vegas head coach met with media members just minutes after the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the Bears ... and it wasn't long before Gruden had to answer questions about an 11-year-old email that contained racist language.

"I apologize for the insensitive remarks," the 58-year-old said. "I had no racial intentions with those remarks at all."

If you missed it ... during a probe into allegations of workplace misconduct in the Washington Football Team's organization, an email Gruden had sent to a team exec had been discovered by NFL investigators.

In the body of the message, Gruden had said NFL Players Association president DeMaurice Smith had "lips the size of Michelin tires."

Gruden initially apologized on Friday, claiming the comment was not a racist one ... but rather a unique way of calling Smith a liar.

On Sunday, he reiterated that stance yet again ... adding, "I stand here in front of everybody apologizing. I don't have an ounce of racism in me."

"I'm a guy that takes pride in leading people together. I'll continue to do that for the rest of my life. And again I apologize to D. Smith and anybody out there that I have offended."

Gruden said he had yet to meet with NFL officials over the email ... but acknowledged that could happen in the next few days.

It's unclear if the coach faces any discipline. League sources said Friday a probe was ongoing.