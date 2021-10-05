Jon Gruden Craps All Over SoFi Stadium Design For Weather Delay, Locker Rooms
10/5/2021 7:11 AM PT
Jon Gruden clearly ain't pleased with L.A.'s new $5.5 BILLION stadium ... bashing the state-of-the-art facility for its not-so weather-proof design and complicated visitors locker rooms after losing on Monday Night Football.
The Chargers vs. Raiders matchup was off to a delayed start due to a rare lightning storm in the City of Angels before kickoff ... with action paused 35 minutes before teams were able to take the field.
Gruden had a hard time wrapping his head around the delay -- considering SoFi Stadium is technically an indoor-outdoor building -- and says the whole fiasco had an impact on the game.
"I've never had an indoor stadium with a lightning delay," Gruden told reporters after the game.
"I’m not an engineer, I have no idea. I have never heard that. I thought it was a joke. But, it affected both teams."
Gruden wouldn't go as far as to say the delay led to the Raiders losing 28-14 to Justin Herbert and Co., adding, "It didn’t have anything to do with it."
But, Chucky's complaints didn't stop there -- Gruden also took issue with the set-up for the visiting team's locker room ... calling it "the most bizarre thing I've ever seen."
"I mean you can’t see anybody," he added. "It’s like a maze. So whoever contorted this visiting locker room, I’d like to meet this guy, see what his idea was."
To compare, this is what the Chargers' locker room looks like.
Gruden's got his own shiny, new facility with Allegiant Stadium in Sin City ... and we take it he truly feels like there's no place like home.