Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar To Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

The epic list was just announced minutes ago ... with Pepsi revealing the lineup for the big game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb 13.

The halftime show is absolutely nuts -- as the company notes, there are 43 Grammy awards and 19 Billboard-topping albums amongst the bunch ... and they'll all be sharing the stage in L.A.

The show's lineup makes a whole lotta sense to L.A. too ... Dre, Snoop and Kendrick are all born and raised in the city of angels. Jay-Z, who played an instrumental part in getting the lineup together says the event will be "history in the making."

The announcement Thursday also notes the show is expected to be "12 minutes of unforgettable greatness." Nearly 100 million people tuned in last year to watch The Weeknd perform in Tampa Bay.