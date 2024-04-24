Kanye West's Porn Venture Shouldn't Feature Bianca, Adam22 Says

Play video content TMZ.com

Adam22 has some advice for Kanye West ahead of his new XXX venture -- and the biggest takeaway here is ... don't let Bianca Censori get banged on camera by other dudes.

We caught up with the podcaster-turned-adult entertainer Thursday in L.A., where he shared his thoughts on Yeezy Porn -- something Ye's trying to launch, and which Adam actually welcomes as a potential breath of fresh air.

As Adam puts it ... KW's creative vision could help spice things up in the industry -- which he says can get pretty stale sometimes with the same-old, same-old. But, Adam warns the Grammy winner to not mix business with pleasure ... as he knows the struggle firsthand.

He notes ... "I would assume that probably Kanye would not want to be dealing with the bulls*** that comes with your wife doing porn."

Remember, Adam22 and his wife -- adult film actress Lena Nersesian -- made a splash with their racy content on OnlyFans and later Pornhub. Adam faced a lot of heat online last year after he let Lena share an X-rated scene with adult actor Jason Luv.

So, it's no wonder he feels Bianca will keep her bedroom antics off camera for the time being ... or at least that's what he figures will happen. Frankly, who the hell knows with Kanye?

Still, it isn't surprising fans have already speculated Bianca's potential participation in Yeezy Porn ... as she's made the nearly-naked look her signature style in recent months. For those who haven't been following along, the Australian architect has a habit of wearing nothing but tights while traveling the world with Ye ... showing off serious skin in the process.

She and her hubby also caught quite a bit of flak last summer for getting frisky in a water taxi in Italy. So, it's safe to say BC has an adventurous side when it comes to sex.