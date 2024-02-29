Adam22 Says Drake Hated Sex Tape Leak, Opens Door For NLE Choppa Threesome

But He's Not Happy It's Out

Play video content TMZ.com

Adam22 is declaring himself and Wack100 as hip hop's de facto d*** pic raters ... and according to his expertise, Drake and his schlong are a gift to the rap game!!!

The "No Jumper" boss recently linked with TMZ Hip Hop and he has the utmost confidence the viral video purported to be Drake is 100% real.

Everyone's seen "the video" and Adam claims he was privy to a peek at Drake's scepter months ago after a mutual friend of theirs showed him pics.

Many speculated it was a sleazy leak to build buzz for Drake's tour ... but Adam says Drake told him personally he wasn't responsible for unleashing the clip, because that's not on brand for OVO!!!

Adam speculates Drake was getting blackmailed for money, and the vid was posted as payback for a failed shakedown ... but Adam says there's no reason for Drizzy to be ashamed.

Play video content TMZ Studios

He's slapping a fat 8/10 on Drake's meat, just south of the perfect score many pornstars get ... and keep in mind they swing theirs for a living!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

We also discussed his blushing bride Lena The Plug, and despite their very open sex lives, he clarified she's not just a hot prize to be passed around to the next horndog ... something he says NLE Choppa, clearly, doesn't understand.

Adam recently gave the thumbs up to NLE's package deal, but says the Memphis rapper pushed his luck by pushing up on Lena.

Relax bro I was just complimenting your dick https://t.co/FOZWUmKeTY — adam22 (@adam22) February 17, 2024 @adam22