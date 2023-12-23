Adam22 Disagrees with Jack Harlow Saying Podcasters Edge Artists For Views

Play video content TMZ.com

Adam22 thinks Jack Harlow is way off with his criticism of podcasters, and thinks what Jack's really upset about is the guys talking about rap swiping attention from the guys actually rapping!!!

JH recently followed up his No. 1 smash hit "Lovin on Me" with a feature for Dave & Lyrical Lemonade's "Stop Giving Me Advice" track where he cracked on hip hop podcasters ... "Have you ever spoken somethin' into existence?/Or do you just talk about other people's lives? ... All this unsolicited advice from the guys gettin' booked for a quarter of my price."

Jack's lyrical takedown aligns with sentiments from Drake and Lil Baby -- where they took shots at Joe Budden and Akademiks, respectively -- but Adam tells us podcasters, like himself, are exactly the type of armchair experts who need to take heed of their opinions.

Adam doesn't believe someone has to master the topic they analyze, and also agrees with the bulk of the rap community that 2023's output was fairly bland, and someone in the vein of Drake or Kendrick Lamar needs to up the ante.

Podcasting has gotten competitive and Adam notes several hip hop personalities are getting millions of views ... which would have been millions of music listens before the interview space became a hot commodity.

It's the same competitive nature that forced his beef with former "No Jumper" host AD and his manager Aceboy Pun before they jumped ship, but Adam recently buried the hatchet with those guys after tons of animosity.

He says he wants to get paid more money, not pay attention to a petty feud.

Peace and prosperity have been beneficial for all parties ... AD and Pun just celebrated with Figgumunity for the 100th episode of their "Cuhmunity" YouTube channel -- highlighted by O.T. Genasis' performance.