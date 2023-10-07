Drake Eviscerates Joe Budden After Slamming His Newest Album

Play video content Joe Budden Network

Joe Budden says Drake is an old head trying to appeal to young'ns ... but Drizzy's firing back, telling Joe to shut it in the fiercest way possible.

The podcaster went in on Drake's latest album, "For All the Dogs," during his newest episode of 'The Joe Budden Podcast' -- saying the dude is "rapping for the children" ... while going on to say that Champagne Papi needed to grow up and stop pandering to the youth.

Take a listen for yourself ... Joe seems to think that Drake's too old to be palling around with YouTube streamers (like Kai Cenat) or other Gen Z rappers like Lil Yachty, etc. He also has some words about Drizzy's sex life ... saying, "Stop f****** these 25-year-olds!!!!"

JB's words clearly struck a nerve, 'cause Drake responded with an essay-worth of hate toward the one-time MC -- writing, "@joebudden you have failed at music. You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills."

There's more ... he adds, "For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success...a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity." Drake has a lot more to say -- and let's just say it's critical.

In response, it seems Joe might be pulling back a bit ... acknowledging he went overboard.

I got a little carried away lol the content should mature a bit tho… 1 day. https://t.co/SJkhlymebF — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) October 7, 2023 @JoeBudden