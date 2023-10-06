Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Nicki Minaj Fans Revolt Against Drake Over 'For All The Dogs' Absence

Nicki Minaj Barbz Out For Blood After Drake Doesn't Deliver Album Feature

10/6/2023 10:34 AM PT
Drake nicki minaj
Getty Composite

Nicki Minaj fans have long held onto a promise from Drake that she'd be featured on his new album, but the rapper failed to deliver on that promise ... and the Barbz are pissed.

Nicki Minaj Fans Revolt Against Drake Over 'For All The Dogs' Absence

Drake's "For All The Dogs" packs on several big-name features ... 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, and J. Cole, just to name a few, but Nicki's fans are now taking her absence as a sign of disrespect ... especially after she publicly pushed for the album to drop.

CALLING ALL BARBS

There's still a chance the collab could appear on Nicki's "Pink Friday 2" album when it drops in November but the Barbz would hear none of it and called for their Queen to cut all ties from Drizzy!!!

One feature that may have shocked audiences was the appearance of Drake's son Adonis, who made his rapping debut freestyling at the end of the track "Daylight" ... though we doubt the adorable moment was enough to appease Nicki's rabid fanbase.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later