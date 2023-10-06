Nicki Minaj Fans Revolt Against Drake Over 'For All The Dogs' Absence

Nicki Minaj fans have long held onto a promise from Drake that she'd be featured on his new album, but the rapper failed to deliver on that promise ... and the Barbz are pissed.

Drake's "For All The Dogs" packs on several big-name features ... 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, and J. Cole, just to name a few, but Nicki's fans are now taking her absence as a sign of disrespect ... especially after she publicly pushed for the album to drop.

There's still a chance the collab could appear on Nicki's "Pink Friday 2" album when it drops in November but the Barbz would hear none of it and called for their Queen to cut all ties from Drizzy!!!

On July 3rd of 2023, Drake announced LIVE at his Detroit show that Nicki Minaj would be on the album and this is their first time doing a song together in a very long time… pic.twitter.com/5ntz46nD8d — 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬 ✪ (@TheRomaniBanks) October 6, 2023 @TheRomaniBanks