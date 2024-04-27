Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jelly Roll Performs Hip Hop Hits at Country-Themed Stagecoach Festival

Jelly Roll Hits 2024 Stagecoach Festival ... Brings Rap To The Stage!

Jelly Roll put a new spin on the country-themed Stagecoach Festival Friday night, cranking out a few rap songs while also bringing out T-Pain to add even more spice to the performance.

The country music star hit the T-Mobile Mane Stage in Indio, California, before a jam-packed crowd in Indio, California -- and announced there would be special guests.

t pain and jelly roll
T-Pain then strolled onstage and sang a medley of his rap tunes, which included his hit "Buy U a Drank." Pain and JR also rolled out their cover of the late Toby Keith's "Should've Been A Cowboy."

Then it was Jelly's turn to show his hip hop chops, plunging into several rap classics from Biz Markie's "Just a Friend" to DMX's "Ruff Riders' Anthem" to Eminem's "Lose Yourself."

Jelly Roll's 2024 Stagecoach Performance
Gotta say -- pretty bold move by Jelly to pull out the hip hop hits at a country festival, but he pulled it off pretty nicely. The other special guests who separately performed with Jelly were Ernest and country duo Maddie & Tae.

Eric Church Tweet Collage

Meanwhile, Eric Church made a huge splash at the festival later that night, but for all the wrong reasons. About 15 minutes into his show, a bunch of concertgoers reportedly left the venue disappointed over his slow acoustic set ... and the reactions online haven't been great.

