Jelly Roll Performs Hip Hop Hits at Country-Themed Stagecoach Festival

Jelly Roll put a new spin on the country-themed Stagecoach Festival Friday night, cranking out a few rap songs while also bringing out T-Pain to add even more spice to the performance.

The country music star hit the T-Mobile Mane Stage in Indio, California, before a jam-packed crowd in Indio, California -- and announced there would be special guests.

T-Pain then strolled onstage and sang a medley of his rap tunes, which included his hit "Buy U a Drank." Pain and JR also rolled out their cover of the late Toby Keith's "Should've Been A Cowboy."

Then it was Jelly's turn to show his hip hop chops, plunging into several rap classics from Biz Markie's "Just a Friend" to DMX's "Ruff Riders' Anthem" to Eminem's "Lose Yourself."

Gotta say -- pretty bold move by Jelly to pull out the hip hop hits at a country festival, but he pulled it off pretty nicely. The other special guests who separately performed with Jelly were Ernest and country duo Maddie & Tae.