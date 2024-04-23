Jelly Roll Quit Social Media Over Body-Shaming, Says Wife Bunnie Xo

Play video content Dumb Blonde Podcast

Jelly Roll might be country's hottest artist right now, but he's still dealing with online bullying ... and his wife, Bunnie XO, says it finally pushed him to a breaking point.

The model came to her husband's defense during an episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, explaining Jelly Roll took a step back from the Internet due to constant criticism about his weight.

She said ... "My husband got off the Internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f***ing weight, and that makes me want to cry, because he is the sweetest angel baby."

While JR has a very smiley personality in public, Bunnie said the body-shaming hurts the singer's feelings ... and she adds, contrary to popular belief, being a celeb doesn't make him immune to vicious trolls.

She added, "Don’t bully people, because you never know where they are mentally. There are a lot of people who are not as strong as me, that are on the internet, and they don’t deserve to f***in’ be bullied."

Bunnie's bottom line was clear -- do not mess with her husband or you'll have to deal with her!!!

This update comes amid Jelly Roll's new health journey, as the singer has lost about 70 pounds while preparing for a 5K.

Still, the country superstar has been candid about his mental health struggles in the past. Remember, he shot to fame with his song "Save Me," in which he reflects on his addiction battle and mental health issues.