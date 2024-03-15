Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO Make Shirts for Student Disciplined for School Project

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are standing by a Tennessee middle schooler who was disciplined for drawing the famous couple for a school project by creating a T-shirt with the girl's design.

The Grammy nominee's wife released the new limited-time merch on her Patreon site ... where it appears the $32 tee sold out within the 24-hour sale window. The website asked for purchasers' patience, as they cited high demand for the 2-week delivery timeline.

We're told all proceeds from the shirt are going toward a college fund for the girl, whose name is Kalista.

ICYMI ... Bunnie spoke out earlier this week after she had learned about Kalista's drama at school. She said that she learned Kalista had gotten suspended for drawing Jelly and Bunnie for her school inspiration project -- slamming the school for punishing Kalista for simply respecting their resilience.

Remember, Jelly has become a mental health advocate through his music after overcoming his drug addiction.

While the school has since refuted the fact that Kalista was ever suspended ... the middle schooler's mom, Delisa Patrick, clarified her daughter was sent home from school after handing in her assignment. She also noted this situation occurred last year, even though the story's just taking off now.

As Delisa put it ... Kalista was previously warned to not select the A-list couple for the homework assignment since they were viewed as inappropriate. Delisa shared she stood by her daughter's decision since Jelly has such an inspiring story about turning his life around.

Kalista returned to school the next day, but allegedly had to be picked up again as she was facing bullying over the project.