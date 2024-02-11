Jelly Roll Stunned He's in Super Bowl Commercial for Transparency in Healthcare

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jelly Roll is hyped to have his own Super Bowl commercial, but he still can't believe it -- and he told us how much he would've demanded to do the spot!

Jelly Roll, who's getting mobbed by fans in Vegas this weekend, teamed up with Power to the Patients to "demand transparency in healthcare" ... alongside Lainey Wilson and Valeria June.

The ad will air sometime during the big game today. The cost of a 30 second commercial this year is about $7 million. On top of that, the sponsor has to pay the talent, and folks like Ben Affleck are raking in $10 mil for a spot. As for JR ... well, watch the clip.

Jelly Roll clearly believes in the importance of the message, saying the coolest part of the whole experience is that people are already responding his message.

Power to the Patients previously teamed up with hip hop legends Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Method Man, Rick Ross, and French Montana to combat "hospitals and insurers rigging a system to make profits off of people that are in struggle."