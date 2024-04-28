Lil Pump Predicts Jake Paul Victory Over Mike Tyson, Liver Punch Messed Me Up!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Lil Pump is picking a side ahead of the big Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight ... telling TMZ Sports he thinks the Problem Child is gonna beat the boxing legend!!

"I feel like Jake is just faster, he's younger," Pump said of the July 20 event while at LAX. "Obviously, Mike's got experience, but Jake's gonna do what Jake's gonna do. It's gonna be a very interesting fight ... but Jake got this one."

The "Gucci Gang" rapper knows firsthand what the 27-year-old former Disney star is capable of -- after all, he took a vicious liver shot after recording an episode of the "BS w/ Jake Paul" podcast earlier this month.

Pump opened up on the massive punch ... saying it messed him up so bad, he considered getting checked out to make sure he was okay.

"That s*** hurt," he added. "I'll tell everybody this, man. That s*** hurt more than a face shot … my f***ing liver was f***ed up for like a whole day."

"I was thinking about going to the doctor and f***ing checking it, but that’s some p***y boy s***. I ain’t gonna go to no doctor for a liver punch."

Pump thinks Paul will come away with his hand raised, but that doesn't mean he thinks 57-year-old Iron Mike is washed ... 'cause when we asked if he'd take a punch from the legend, he explained he'd fear for his life.

