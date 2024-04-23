Mike Tyson Pummels Trainer, Looks Violent In New Workout Video

Play video content

Mike Tyson might be a few decades past his prime, but he's still clearly a menace in the ring -- showing Monday night his fists have plenty of violence left in them.

The former heavyweight champ shared footage to his Instagram of a recent training sesh ... and in it, you can see the guy still definitely appears to be capable of knocking someone's block off.

Of course, Iron Mike is currently ramping up for his July tilt with Jake Paul -- and it's clear as day, he's taking the matchup seriously.

In fact, his latest round of punches were thrown so hard and with such fury, Paul couldn't help but notice -- leaving praise just below the vid on Tyson's IG page.

"He's the best ever," The Problem Child said. "The most brutal and vicious, and most ruthless champion there's ever been."

Jake, though, still seemed confident about his chances ... adding, "And I will defeat him."

Play video content TMZ Studios