Mike Tyson Says He's Training Round The Clock For Jake Paul, 'I Take It Serious'

Mike Tyson's adamant his fight with Jake Paul ain't a money grab -- he says he's training round the clock to kick the social media star's ass this summer ... insisting this week, "I take it serious!"

Iron Mike appeared on "Hannity" on Tuesday night to break down the upcoming tilt with Paul -- and he told the show's host, Sean Hannity, that he's living in the gym right now to make sure he's in incredible shape for the July 20 bout.

Mike says his days start with rowing work ... before he heads to the gym in the afternoon. After that, the former heavyweight champ says it's time for strength and conditioning.

"Then," he added, "it starts all over again."

So far, it seems Mike's seeing great results ... as the training vids he's recently posted show him looking as violent as ever.

Tyson also helped clarify some of the fight's rules on Hannity's show ... explaining that while it is an exhibition match -- he's stepping into the ring with bad intentions.

Tyson offered up some big praise for Paul as well, admiring how far he's come in the fight world ... but when he was asked by Hannity to beat the daylights out of the 27-year-old and "shut him up" -- The Baddest On The Planet promised he would.