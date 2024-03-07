Jake Paul Set to Fight Mike Tyson in Boxing Match

Jake Paul is taking on a true G.O.A.T. in his next boxing match ... 'cause the Problem Child is fighting Mike freakin' Tyson!!

The huge event was announced just minutes ago ... with the YouTuber-turned-fighter saying his bout against the 57-year-old former heavyweight champion will be the "biggest fight in history."

"It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard," 27-year-old Jake said on Thursday. "Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons."

The fight will air on Netflix ... and will take place July 20 at AT&T Stadium -- the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jake (9-1) is fresh off two first-round knockout victories ... most recently easily defeating Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico this past weekend.

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champ in history at just 20 years old, defeating Trevor Berbick in brutal fashion in 1986.

He's is widely regarded as one of the hardest-hitting and most-feared pugilists to ever put on a pair of gloves ... earning a 50-6 record. His last professional fight was in 2005 against Kevin McBride.

He's remained busy in recent years ... taking an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, a card that also featured Jake's fight against the ex-NBA star, which helped take his in-ring career to new heights.

Jake and Tyson have a bit of history -- they became friends over the years, and just two years ago, Mike said he would fight Paul for $1 billion.

Play video content 03/22/22 Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson

Worth noting -- Jake weighed in at 199 pounds for the Bourland fight ... and Tyson is reportedly listed at 220.

Paul added ... "Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you're team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you're not going to want to miss this event."