Jake Paul Buys Insane $580K Yellow Ferrari W/ 1,000 Horsepower!

Play video content Instagram / @jakepaul

Ferraris get lonely, too ... so Jake Paul brought home some company for his 6-month-old 'Rari in the shape of another yellow hypercar, an SF90 Spider that costs nearly $600k!!

The Problem Child revealed the new whip Wednesday on social media, writing, "No better feeling... New SF-90 Spider to match the 296."

And, the SF90 Spider, a hardtop convertible, is ridiculous in the most awesome ways possible!

The car has a twin-turbo V8 engine, along with three electric motors ... producing over 1,000 HP, good enough to reach a top speed of over 210 MPH! The vehicle will go 0-60 in 2.5 seconds.

Aside from the astonishing price tag, the SF90 Spider is very rare ... with only 599 drop tops being made across the world. All of the near 600 cars are accounted for ... and Paul clearly made the list.

Of course, it's the second Ferrari Jake has bought over the last 7 months. As we reported, Paul dropped around $421k on a Ferrari 296 GTB in late June. That Ferrari only goes 0 to 60 in 2.7 seconds. 😅

The million dollars worth of sports cars may be a pipe dream for most of us ... but it's a drop in the bucket for JP, who has made tens of millions in the ring.

His betting company Betr is already valued north of $300 million, as of last summer, and Jake has designs on turning it into a billion-dollar brand.

As for the new Spider, the last time the YouTuber-turned-boxing star bought a new car, he broke it the same day doing donuts.