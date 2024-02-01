Mike Tyson, MMA Star Daniel Puder Team Up To Open Schools

Play video content TMZ.com

Mike Tyson's joined forces with another famous fighter to help kids get an education ... opening a first-of-its-kind school.

Mike is working with MMA star Daniel Puder on a new education model ... and the joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday to break it down for us.

Iron Mike and Daniel just opened a school in Arizona called Tyson's Transformational Technologies Academy ... it's an extension of Daniel's prep schools, the first emotional and belief intelligence-based school system in the nation.

As the fighters explain ... the school is all about teaching life skills like financial literacy and resume building ... topics that don't fall into traditional curriculum.

Daniel says Mike's star power is what makes this whole thing run ... he says students who attend a Tyson school are going to make a serious impression when it's time for college admissions.

Mike and Daniel have four schools so far ... two in Florida and another in West Virginia ... but Mike's already talking expansion, telling us ... "We're gonna educate the world, baby!!!"