Canelo Alvarez Not Interested In Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, More Show Than Fight!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jake Paul believes his upcoming boxing match against Mike Tyson could be the "biggest fight the world will ever see" ... but Canelo Alvarez sure as hell won't be tuning in -- 'cause the superstar pugilist tells TMZ Sports he has ZERO interest in the event.

There's a bit of history between the Problem Child and the multiple-time champ -- Paul has constantly called out Canelo for a fight ... and while the latter has eased his stance on the internet sensation's presence in the sport, he's made it clear the two won't meet in the ring.

With Paul vs. Tyson slated to go down in July, we had to ask Canelo if he's interested in checking it out ... and sorry, Jake -- it's a big, fat "no."

"Not at all, not at all," Canelo told us. "No, nothing."

Canelo admitted there is (kinda) one silver lining to the event -- Netflix hosting the thing on its platform -- but he believes the streaming giant making Paul vs. Tyson its first card was a big whiff.

"I think it's more show than fight," Canelo said.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Speaking of fights, one Canelo certainly approves of is his upcoming matchup with the undefeated Jaime Munguia ... and he explained why it's such an important bout -- especially with it falling on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Canelo praised his opponent ... saying both guys have similar mentalities and are going to bring it all.

He added he has even more motivation to get the win considering Munguia has an unblemished record ... and just like every fight -- he's gonna try to knock him out.