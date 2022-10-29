Jake Paul Beats Anderson Silva, Calls Out Nate Diaz, Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul just went toe-to-toe with former UFC champion Anderson Silva -- and WON -- coming away with his hand raised in an incredibly impressive bout on Saturday.

The Problem Child and Spider beat each other up for eight rounds ... but neither fighter could finish with a knockout.

Jake, however, had the lone knockdown of the fight in the 8th round ... after a short right to Silva's head.

Paul got the dub via unanimous decision in Phoenix ... and now the former YouTuber-turned-superstar says he wants to go up against Canelo Alvarez or Nate Diaz.

Jake grabbed the mic after the win ... saying Diaz a bitch and he'd love to add him to his list of victims.

He also went after Canelo ... saying he wants a piece of the boxing champ, too.

But when it came to Silva, the two showed nothing but respect for each other after the fight ... with Jake explaining how much Anderson has meant to him over the years.

Jake gave a message to the haters, too ... saying people will always find a reason to doubt him.

The fight was insanely close -- but ultimately, Jake landed more significant punches.

Jake Paul -- 6-0.