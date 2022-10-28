Anderson Silva Cleared To Fight Jake Paul After 'Knockout' Claim

Anderson Silva's fight with Jake Paul is still on -- the MMA legend has been cleared to compete in the boxing match, an Arizona athletic commission ruled Thursday night.

The big last-minute meeting was called after the website MMA Weekly posted an interview with Silva ... where the 47-year-old MMA G.O.A.T. admitted to being "knocked out" twice during a training session before the fight.

Anderson, who speaks English as a second language, quickly issued a statement saying he inadvertently used "knockout" instead of "knockdown." He also revealed the interview was almost 2 weeks old, despite just being released this week.

The Commission could've pulled Silva's license at any time ... so the meeting was a huge deal not just for Anderson.

Chairman Scott Fletcher said he was "completely comfortable" letting Silva fight ... after coming away satisfied with how well Anderson spoke when answering questions.

Commissioner Dr. Ara Feinstein, who's also a surgeon and ringside physician, reviewed Silva's neurological report and MRI, and saw no issues with the results.

"I was NEVER knocked out in sparring," Silva told us after the scandal broke, continuing ... "I misspoke in that interview as I sometimes do when interviewing in English and exaggerated the normal back-and-forth action that occurs in sparring."

"This sparring session I referenced was in early September. The interview with MMA Weekly was done on Sept. 13 and, for some reason, just released this week. So, it wasn't recent."