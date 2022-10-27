Jake Paul Makes Horseback Entrance At Open Workouts Before Silva Fight

Play video content SHOWTIME

The Problem Child looked more like the Problem Cowboy ahead of his fight against Anderson Silva ... 'cause Jake Paul showed up on horseback to his open workout on Wednesday!!

The undefeated boxer -- who's known for his grandiose antics before bouts -- decided to one-up himself in Phoenix ... by doing his best Canelo Alvarez impression and making friends with a foal.

Of course, Canelo is known for his love of animals ... and has showcased his horse-dancing skills over the years.

Paul eventually got off his horse and got to work ... showing off his moves in the ring.

Silva also had his time to shine during his workout -- although, he did not have a horse.



Paul is now the favorite (-190) to beat Silva on Saturday ... after initially coming in as the underdog.

Silva says he's been training like crazy to prove the doubters wrong ... and after reports he was knocked out twice in sparring (which he says was NOT true), he released a statement confirming he's in fantastic fighting shape.

"I am fit and ready to fight and the only knockout people should be worried about is the one I'm about to deliver to Jake Paul on Saturday night."