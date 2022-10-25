Boxing Judge Sues Jake Paul Over Alleged Defamation

The boxing judge who Jake Paul said helped fix two recent, huge fights is now firing back at the former YouTube star ... suing the 25-year-old for defamation.

Glenn Feldman filed the suit in New York on Monday, TMZ Sports has learned ... claiming Paul "made outrageously false and baseless accusations" against him during an interview last month.

Paul made the comments -- which also implicated famed boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who has already sued Paul -- during a talk with IFL TV on Sept. 20.

Paul accused Feldman during the interview of taking money from Hearn and his Matchroom Boxing promotion company to influence the outcomes of the fights between Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua and Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano.

Paul said: "Glenn Feldman shows up in Saudi and scores Anthony Joshua to win the fight when everyone who watched the fight said it was not a split decision ... Clearly, this guy is getting paid money by Matchroom Boxing."

Feldman said in his suit the words "crossed the line from banter and clearly amount to defamation." He added Paul's statements were "made with malicious intent and have caused financial and reputational harm."

Feldman has filed a motion to join Hearn's initial lawsuit, which was filed on Sept. 23. In that case, Hearn's attorney, Frank Salzano, said Hearn was seeking more than $100 million in damages.

No word so far on what dollar figure Feldman is seeking.

"My client has an unblemished record and impeccable reputation which he built over 30 years and Mr. Paul’s defamatory remarks have directly impacted and damaged my client’s reputation," Feldman's attorney, John Laudati, said in a statement TMZ Sports. "As such, Mr. Feldman is seeking legal redress as a result."