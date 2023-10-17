Canelo Alvarez Says He Can Beat Conor McGregor With One Hand

Canelo Alvarez still doesn't consider Conor McGregor a legitimate threat in the boxing ring ... doubling down and saying he can whoop the UFC superstar with just one hand!

The undisputed super middleweight champion's proclamation came shortly after the Notorious name-dropped him yet again on Tuesday ... when Conor claimed he fared far better in his fight against Floyd Mayweather than Canelo did in his own matchup with TBE.

"One of the greatest performances in Professional Boxing this was," McGregor said of footage of the Floyd vs. Canelo footage. "I landed more shots on Floyd than Canelo. I’d love another go."

FYI, McGregor landed 111 shots on Mayweather in 2017. Canelo, however, landed 117 -- 31% power punches -- during his fight with Floyd in 2013.

The 60-2-2 boxer caught the sneak diss in Conor's pitch to Floyd ... and clapped back with his own shot.

"I just need one hand with you," Alvarez said, "and I don’t need to throw so many punches 🤣."

This isn't the first time Canelo has promised a victorious one-handed victory over McGregor ... he made a similar statement after Conor said he'd fight him back in May.

"I saw [John] Ryder, I’m a southpaw, Ryder was a southpaw, Billy Joe [Saunders] was a southpaw, I’ve seen methods, I’ve seen things I’d do," McGregor said.

"I know he’s waning, I’d fight Canelo no f***ing problem. Out straight. No problem."

Of course, the betting odds would be in favor of Alvarez in a fight -- he just retained his belts against Jermell Charlo last month, while McGregor hasn't had any action since he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.