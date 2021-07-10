Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Make Out At UFC 264

The celebs are flocking to T-Mobile Arena to check out Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's big trilogy fight ... and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker simply couldn't wait for the main event to provide a TON of action!!!

As we previously reported, all the biggest names in Hollywood are hitting up UFC 264 -- with President Donald Trump, Justin Bieber, Megan Fox, MGK, Kourt and Travis, Kevin Durant and more showing up for the bout.

KK and TB decided to put on a show as everyone got into fight mode -- straight-up making out as the camera panned to their area.

Cleveland Browns superstars Baker Mayfield, Austin Hooper and David Njoku have also shown face ... with the QB sitting right next to UFC legend Chuck Liddell -- but yeah, they did NOT follow in Kourt's footsteps.

#45 has yet to make his big arrival, but it's only a matter of time -- there are only a few fights left on the main card (BTW -- the whole night has been nothing but fireworks).