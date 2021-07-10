Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Make Out At UFC 264
Kourtney K, Travis Barker Play Tonsil Hockey AT UFC 264 ... POTUS On The Way!!!
7/10/2021 8:31 PM PT
The celebs are flocking to T-Mobile Arena to check out Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's big trilogy fight ... and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker simply couldn't wait for the main event to provide a TON of action!!!
As we previously reported, all the biggest names in Hollywood are hitting up UFC 264 -- with President Donald Trump, Justin Bieber, Megan Fox, MGK, Kourt and Travis, Kevin Durant and more showing up for the bout.
KK and TB decided to put on a show as everyone got into fight mode -- straight-up making out as the camera panned to their area.
It's a star-studded night in Sin City 🤩#UFC264 pic.twitter.com/ur6YGjYqxf— UFC (@ufc) July 11, 2021 @ufc
Cleveland Browns superstars Baker Mayfield, Austin Hooper and David Njoku have also shown face ... with the QB sitting right next to UFC legend Chuck Liddell -- but yeah, they did NOT follow in Kourt's footsteps.
#45 has yet to make his big arrival, but it's only a matter of time -- there are only a few fights left on the main card (BTW -- the whole night has been nothing but fireworks).
And of course, controversially -- Addison Rae is sitting feet away from the Octagon ... making her big debut as a "journalist."