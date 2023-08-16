Canelo Alvarez Praises Jake Paul, But I'm On Another Level!

Canelo Alvarez says Jake Paul needs to come back down to earth ... praising the Problem Child for what he's been doing in the boxing ring, but making it clear he's got no shot against him in a professional fight.

The 26-year-old former Disney star has been calling out the champ for years -- most recently, Jake said he had his sights set on Canelo after defeating Nate Diaz via unanimous decision earlier this month.

Alvarez -- who initially ripped the Paul bros for having a "lack of respect" for the fight game in an interview with TMZ Sports back in December 2020 -- has since warmed up to the social media superstars getting into boxing ... but when asked if Jake could ever get to his level, Canelo said it's time for a reality check.

"My level is other level," Canelo told Mirror Fighting this week. "But look, I think he needs to enjoy what he's doing, and that's it."

"He needs to calm down and start calling out people with other levels. I think he needs to focus on what he's doing. He's doing good things."

Canelo added Jake should stick to guys like Nate ... saying, "he needs to enjoy that."

Canelo also addressed getting called out by Conor McGregor ... and it sounds like he, too, won't get his wish -- at least for now.