Jermell Charlo Unbothered By Mike Tyson's Canelo Alvarez Prediction

Jermell Charlo says it doesn't bother him that Mike Tyson picked Canelo Alvarez to beat him in their upcoming fight ... telling TMZ Sports he's going to do his own thing in the ring regardless.

Charlo and Canelo are slated to square off on Sept. 30 in a superfight in Las Vegas ... and when Iron Mike was asked to give his prediction on the tilt recently, he said he was taking Canelo.

"I think Canelo should beat him," Tyson said to ES News, "overpower him."

When we asked Charlo about it in the leadup to the Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence fight last week ... he made it clear, the opinion from the boxing GOAT doesn't faze him.

Instead, he said he wants his physique -- and his fists -- to do all the talking for him.

"He can say what he want to say," Charlo said of Tyson. "But I gotta get in there and fight -- Canelo gotta get in there and fight."

Charlo added that he's been training hard since he and Canelo agreed to face off ... even saying that while he was out in Vegas for the Crawford-Charlo matchup, he wasn't "on vacation."