Ex-New York Giant Korey Cunningham Dead At 28, Found In NJ Home

Former Giants offensive tackle Korey Cunningham -- who also played for the Cardinals and Patriots -- was found dead in a New Jersey home on Thursday. He was only 28.

The NYG confirmed the passing on Friday, the morning after the first round of the NFL Draft, saying they're heartbroken over the death of their former player.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham," the G-Men said in a statement.

Cunningham was found deceased in his Clifton, New Jersey home around 3:30 PM, according to RLS Media.

Cunningham, a former Cincinnati Bearcat, was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6'6", 311-pounder was traded to the Patriots a year later.

The Giants picked him up in 2021 ... where he spent time on both the practice squad and active roster. All told, Cunningham played 31 games in his NFL career.

"He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room," the Giants said. "Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates."