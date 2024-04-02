Vontae Davis Found Dead In Home Gym Area ... 911 Caller Says

Play video content

A 911 caller told dispatch she found Vontae Davis dead in the area of a gym in his home ... this according to police audio obtained by TMZ Sports.

In the call, the unidentified woman can be heard saying she discovered the former NFL star's body after initially not being able to find him at his Southwest Ranches residence.

Dispatch attempted to get the woman to obtain a defibrillator ... though it's unclear if the woman or any others retrieved it or attempted to use it on Davis. The call was heavily redacted by authorities.

In further 911 audio released by law enforcement on Tuesday, a person who identified themselves as Davis' personal assistant said they last saw the ex-Indianapolis Colts cornerback alive on Friday.

"Then I know that someone saw him on Saturday," they added.

As we previously reported, Davie Police Officers responded to Davis' home following the calls and pronounced the two-time Pro Bowler dead on the scene. Preliminary info, cops said, showed no signs of foul play.

An investigation remains ongoing.

All of Davis' former teams -- which included the Colts, Dolphins and Bills -- released statements sending their condolences to Davis' family in wake of the tragedy.

Colts owner Jim Irsay also took to his X page after the news, writing, "Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis. A great guy, teammate, player. My prayers to Vontae's family."

Davis -- who played in the league from 2009 to 2018 -- was just 35 years old.