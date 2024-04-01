Former NFL Star Vontae Davis Dead At 35

Former NFL star cornerback Vontae Davis -- who played 10 seasons before retiring in 2018 -- has been found dead in a Florida home. He was only 35.

WSVN reported that a male body was found at a home owned by Davis' grandmother on Monday in Southwest Ranches Florida, which is 30 miles north of Miami.

Police said no foul play is involved and the investigation is ongoing.

Davis' former college football coach, Chester Frazier, confirmed the tragedy on the X app, saying he would pray for Vontae's family.

"We lost a great today!!!" Frazier said. "RIP TO @vontaedavis man nothing but good memories of that dude in school!!"

Davis's childhood friend, Bobby Maze, also confirmed Vontae's death with an emotional Facebook post ... saying Vontae was one of a kind and will be truly missed.

"Life will never be the same without my brother," Maze said. "Them FaceTime calls etc damn I wish we could have one more convo."

"You beat the odds, you made it. You did it your way. It just wasn’t supposed to end like this."

Davis started his football career at Dunbar High School in Washington D.C. and was ranked the No. 33 cornerback recruit in the nation.

The 5-foot-11 athlete picked Fighting Illini over several colleges and had 139 solo tackles and seven interceptions in three seasons.

Davis was selected as the 25th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft ... and played for the Dolphins, Colts, and Bills. The two-time Pro Bowler has 396 tackles, 22 interceptions, and two sacks.

He abruptly retired in the middle of a Bills game in 2018.