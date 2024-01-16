Ex-NFLer Ronald Powell Dead At 32, Former No. 1-Ranked H.S. Recruit

Former NFL linebacker Ronald Powell -- the No. 1-ranked high school recruit in the 2010 class -- has tragically died at 32 years old.

Powell's former college football teammate, Junior Galette, announced the sad news on his X page ... saying he's heartbroken over the death.

"I Love You Forever till we meet again," Galette wrote on the social media app on Monday night. "An EXCELLENT FATHER. Respected Brother and a Loving Son."

"I am saddened to share with the rest of the world that Ronald Powell Transitioned Earlier today. REST IN POWER RONALD POWELL."

Galette did not reveal a cause of death.

Powell started his football career at Rancho Verde High School in California ... playing defensive end, linebacker and tight end. In his senior year, he logged 13 sacks and 28 tackles for losses ... and became a five-star college recruit who was ranked as the top player in his class.

The California native ultimately committed the Florida Gators ... though injuries -- which included two torn ACLs -- slowed his career down. Still, he was able to log 11 sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble in three seasons.

In 2014, the New Orleans Saints selected him in the NFL draft ... but he only went on to play in 14 games.

Powell also recorded time in the Alliance of American Football in 2018 ... playing for the Orlando Apollos.