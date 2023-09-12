Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ex-NFL WR Mike Williams Dead At 36 After Construction Accident

Ex-NFL WR Mike Williams Dead At 36 ... After Construction Accident

9/12/2023 9:45 AM PT
Mike Williams
Getty

Mike Williams -- a former NFL receiver who played for the Buccaneers and Bills -- has passed away following a tragic accident at a construction site.

He was only 36 years old.

Williams' agent, Hadley Engelhard of Enter Sports Management, confirmed the news ... saying the New York native died Tuesday morning.

"He will be missed," Engelhard said in a statement. "He fought hard his whole life. Prayers to his family."

Getty

As we previously reported, Williams was placed on life support in Florida after he was injured doing electrical work at a construction site. Williams was "mostly non-responsive" as he fought for his life last week, according to family members.

Williams -- a standout at Syracuse -- was selected in the 4th round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He had a stellar first season for the Bucs, finishing second in Offensive Rookie of the Year consideration.

Mike went on to play four seasons with Tampa Bay, and had short stints with the Bills and Chiefs.

He logged 3,089 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns over the course of his career.

The Bucs released a statement on Williams' passing ... saying, "We are saddened to hear of the untimely death of Mike Williams, which has left our organization, his former teammates and fans with heavy hearts."

"We send our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones as they mourn this tragedy."

RIP.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later