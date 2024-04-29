NFL Draftee Josiah Ezirim Freaks Out After Saints Pick Him in 7th Round

Play video content X / @ezirim3

It didn't matter how long it took for Josiah Ezirim to get drafted ... 'cause the offensive lineman freaked out when he was picked late in the 2024 NFL Draft, and his reaction was priceless!

Ezirim's family and friends were recording him when he received a phone call during the last round of the draft ... and you can see the former Eastern Kentucky OT literally shaking, talking to his new coach.

"Thank you so much," Ezirim said. "You won't regret this!"

Once he got off the phone, Josiah went crazy, literally jumping for joy -- a clear sign to his family and friends that he was drafted -- so they joined him!

'Let's go!!!!" Ezirim screamed.

The New Orleans Saints picked the 22-year-old with the 239th pick ... and got themselves a first-team All-UAC athlete and the UAC Offensive Lineman of the Year.

"I could not be happier for Josiah and his entire family," Colonel's head coach Walt Wells said.

"This is an incredible accomplishment, and I could not be prouder of him. As a coach, it's been a privilege and an honor to coach Josiah, and this kind of achievement is what you live for as a coach and what we do here at EKU."

BTW, just because you're picked in the late rounds -- or go undrafted -- doesn't mean you won't make the final roster or become an NFL star.