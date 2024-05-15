Deshaun Watson Gets Massive Back Tattoo Featuring Image Of Girlfriend's Face

Deshaun Watson just made a massive commitment to his girlfriend ... getting a huge image of her face tattooed on his left shoulder blade.

The Cleveland Browns superstar hit up Onder Ink's Andres Ortega in Arizona this month to get the work done ... and you can see, the Jilly Anais pic came out awesome, but it was just one part of a tat that now covers the entirety of the 6-foot-2 signal-caller's back.

The fresh ink also features homages to Watson's mother, his hometown and other family members.

It's also got some pics of his championship rings -- with one purposely left blank, so he can fill it in later after he wins his first Super Bowl.

Watson's new artwork also has images of Martin Luther King Jr., Popeye and even an astronaut!

Ortega tells TMZ Sports ... it all took around NINE HOURS to complete -- and afterward, Watson was so happy with it, he passed off a signed Browns jersey to the artist as a thank you gift.

So far, Jilly -- who's been dating Watson for years -- has yet to acknowledge the piece publicly ... but if you've followed the couple at all, you know the model's just got to be thrilled with it.