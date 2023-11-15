Deshaun Watson Out For Season ... After Shoulder Surgery

Deshaun Watson's season is over -- the Cleveland Browns just announced the quarterback underwent shoulder surgery on his throwing arm this week ... which will keep him sidelined until 2024.

The Browns released a statement on the injury Wednesday morning ... saying Watson sustained two ailments during the team's 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The team says Watson alerted staffers of discomfort in his right shoulder after taking a hit in the first half of the contest ... and despite finishing the game, he met with medical professionals to get it checked out earlier this week.

Watson was looked at by team physician James Voos and famous specialist Neal ElAttrache -- who recently worked on Aaron Rodgers' Achilles -- and an MRI determined he had a displaced fracture to the glenoid and would need surgery to avoid worsening the injury.

As a result, Watson -- who was 4-1 as a starter this season -- will be placed on injured reserve as he gets back to 100% for next season.

The team also revealed Watson suffered a high-ankle sprain in the win over the Ravens.

The Browns can now look to either Dorian Thompson-Robinson or P.J. Walker to replace Watson under center. Both QBs have seen the field this season, with Walker helping Cleveland to an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers last month.