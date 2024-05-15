Caitlin Clark Has 10 Turnovers In WNBA Debut As Fever Lose To Sun
Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut finally arrived on Tuesday, but it didn't go as planned ... she logged 10 turnovers -- and her Fever team lost by double digits.
The former Iowa superstar's W career officially kicked off in Connecticut ... as she and Indiana took on the Sun for their season opener -- and initially, things went well.
Caitlin Clark played rock, paper, scissors in her WNBA introduction 😅 pic.twitter.com/AHZexKAOdS— ESPN (@espn) May 14, 2024 @espn
The arena was packed -- and she was cheered at player introductions ... despite it being an away game.
But, after tip-off, it wasn't all roses for the sharpshooter ... her 10 TOs ended up being the most in Fever history -- and her squad ultimately fell 92-71.
She did do some good things in the defeat -- she scored 20 points and recorded three assists and two steals -- but after the contest, she said she has to be better going forward.
"Obviously, too many turnovers," Clark told media members. "That’s not going to get the job done but I think just a lot of things to learn from."
"I didn't think we played well."
Clark and the Fever won't have to wait long to bounce back, however ... they play next on Thursday in their home opener against Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and the New York Liberty.