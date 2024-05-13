Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever Hyped Flying Charter Plane For CT Sun Game, 'This Nice!'

Play video content Instagram / @eweezy_3

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are on their way to Connecticut for the WNBA season opener, and the women are traveling in style -- ditching the commercial flights for a charter -- and they couldn't be more HYPED!

Of course, the WNBA announced last week that they were scrapping regular commercial flights, instead revealing the hoopers would now travel on a plane exclusively for the squad this upcoming season.

The Fever are set to open the season on Tuesday against the Sun ... and Erica Wheeler -- who signed with the Fever in 2023 -- couldn't help but show off the new mode of transportation on social media.

"We on the charter!" the 33-year-old guard said. "This is niiiiice, baby!"

In Wheeler's video, you can see some of the women playing cards, while others are vibin' to music or eating a meal on the private flight.

Clark -- the no. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft -- was seen relaxing in her seat near the front, as she prepared for the first real game of her young WNBA career.

The new flights, primarily with Delta, are set for 2024 and the 2025 season, according to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert ... who is thrilled for her players.

"We have been hard at work to transform the business and build a sustainable economic model to support charter flights for the long term," Engelbert said last week.

"While we still have a lot of work to do to continue to execute our strategic plan, we feel confident that the time is now to institute a full charter program to demonstrate our commitment to leading with a player-first agenda."