WNBA Announces Charter Flights Program For 2024, 2025 Seasons

No more flying with the normies for the WNBA -- the league just announced it will provide full-time charter flights for all 12 teams starting this season.

The news comes weeks after WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert revealed the league was on the verge of launching a program so players could travel more privately and comfortably.

Now, it's officially official.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of a full charter program as soon as practical for 2024 and 2025 seasons, a testament to the continued growth of the WNBA," Engelbert said on Thursday.

"We have been hard at work to transform the business and build a sustainable economic model to support charter flights for the long term."

The flights will be primarily with Delta ... and the airline company's CEO, Ed Bastian, is excited to make it happen for the players.

"We’re looking forward to providing the WNBA with the welcoming, caring and elevated service that Delta people have made famous," Bastian said.

It's no secret WNBA athletes were pissed about flying commercial for years ... and have voiced their concerns about public transportation -- most recently, last season when Brittney Griner was harassed at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Skylar Diggins-Smith -- who signed a 2-year deal with the Seattle Storm -- also called out the WNBA in 2022 for lack of security and back-to-back games on commercial flights.

Seattle Storm forward and WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike was thrilled with the announcement ... saying, "On behalf of the players, I express my appreciation and support for a bold move by the Commissioner and team governors that in turn shows that they understand and value the health and safety of the players."

"It is time to be transformational. It's time to bet on women."

Engelbert has said that revenue was why the WNBA teams did not have charter flights ... but the league used $75 million in capital to help grow the league's following.

On top of that, there's a huge interest in the stars of the rookie class, including Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, so the money is expected to keep piling in over the next few years.

Television views, jersey sales and ticket purchases have surged before this season. In fact, StubHub reported a 93% increase in WNBA sales compared to last year.