Antonio Brown Backs Off Caitlin Clark, Attempts To Squash Beef W/ Heartfelt Message

Play video content Fearless with Jason Whitlock

Antonio Brown is attempting to bury the hatchet with Caitlin Clark ... sending a heartfelt message to the WNBA star with the clear intent of moving on from their beef.

If you missed it, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout kicked off a feud with the hooper with some inappropriate posts on X last month -- forcing the Indiana Fever point guard to block him on the popular social media app.

But, AB tried to extend an olive branch her way during an appearance on "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" on Tuesday ... saying he was simply playing around.

"We love you," he said on the show. "There's no drama here."

The ex-footballer then showered Clark with praise ... adding, "I'm excited about what you're going to do for women's basketball. You're an amazing player. I love to watch your game, it brings a lot of excitement and energy."

Brown made it clear he'd actually like to sit down with her and potentially even interview her at some point ... explaining he thinks it could be good for exposure for the 22-year-old.

He also stated his daughter really looks up to her.