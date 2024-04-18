Caitlin Clark Blocks Antonio Brown After Inappropriate Posts

Caitlin Clark has clearly had enough of Antonio Brown's social media antics ... she just blocked the ex-NFL player after he posted inappropriate things about her on his X page.

AB took to the app not once but thrice on Wednesday to say crass things about the WNBA's newest star following her Indiana Fever introductory press conference ... in an apparent attempt to be funny.

But, most rolled their eyes at the posts -- including Clark ... who straight up blocked the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout for the behavior.

Brown, though, still attempted to troll her Thursday, calling her "Cracker of the Day" -- while sharing a screenshot of her block.

Only person in the world blocked by both Tom Brady and Joe Biden #CTESPN 😂 pic.twitter.com/yQzGkMbg9H — AB (@AB84) April 12, 2024 @AB84

It's hardly the first time Brown's conduct has ended like this ... it wasn't long ago when both Tom Brady and Joe Biden had to throw a block AB's way for his social media posts. Even Damar Hamlin did it recently, too, following a brief spat with the ex-Steeler on the site.

Play video content 04/17/24 Indiana Fever

As for Clark, it was the second time on Wednesday she had to deal with things she likely would have preferred not to ... as a reporter was forced to issue a mea culpa following a super awkward encounter he had with her.

But, from the looks of it, Clark is rollin' with the punches just fine ... staying focused on becoming a difference maker for the Fever.